SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 2.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,402,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,754 shares of company stock worth $626,696.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

