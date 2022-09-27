Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAEYY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($178.57) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

