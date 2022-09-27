Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Grows By 395.5%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $10,268,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $3,774,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ ANZU remained flat at $9.82 on Tuesday. 52,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,681. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

