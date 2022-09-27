Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Expands By 440.0%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TWCB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 7,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,233. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 548,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 517,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

