Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Expands By 847.8%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 847.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

CPAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $397.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.51. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

