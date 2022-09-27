Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Drops By 81.9%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPCY stock traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 3.65. The company had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,678. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of 3.37 and a 1-year high of 5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

