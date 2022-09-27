Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 1,587.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 1,587.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Up 18.5 %
Shares of DBCCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Cannabis (DBCCF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.