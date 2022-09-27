Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Grows By 1,587.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 1,587.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of DBCCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

