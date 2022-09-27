Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 68.2%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 198,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,002. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

