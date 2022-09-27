Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Drops By 99.5%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNBBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.63.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 382,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

