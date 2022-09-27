Short Interest in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Drops By 96.0%

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerging Markets Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HORI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at $17,399,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 212.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 701,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,451,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Price Performance

Emerging Markets Horizon stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About Emerging Markets Horizon

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

