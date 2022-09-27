Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Increases By 8,605.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 8,605.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 88,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 374,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,949. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.751 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

