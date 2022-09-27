Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Decreases By 99.2%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 433,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,978,244. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

