Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Declines By 79.2%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Greggs Price Performance

GGGSF traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

