Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Decreases By 94.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inpex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,704. Inpex has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

