Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Declines By 77.8%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $100.69.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
