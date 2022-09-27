Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Declines By 77.8%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

