Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Grows By 4,500.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Down 16.3 %
Shares of LBUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,427. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
