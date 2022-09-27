Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Grows By 4,500.0%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Trading Down 16.3 %

Shares of LBUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,427. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

