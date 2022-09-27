Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Expands By 1,041.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 1,041.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Makita Trading Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 192,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,449. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Makita has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Makita

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

