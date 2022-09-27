Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Increases By 1,686.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 1,686.9% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,080,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 895,970 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $285,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

PIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

