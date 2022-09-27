Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Expands By 137.9%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the August 31st total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

