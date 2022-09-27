Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Drops By 85.6%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 61,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

