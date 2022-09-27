Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Drops By 85.6%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 61,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.