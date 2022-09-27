Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Decreases By 77.7%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRMU remained flat at $9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,593. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,628,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,543,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

