Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Declines By 88.3%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SONN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 261,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.91% and a negative net margin of 3,792.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

