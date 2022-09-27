Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Grows By 471.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 471.3% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 180.20.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up SEK 0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching SEK 13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52-week high of SEK 23.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 13.46 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 14.45.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

