Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 69.6%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $227.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

