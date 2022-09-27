Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Declines By 91.4%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,545. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

