Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Grows By 325.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,853 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CFO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. 68,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

