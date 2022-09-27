Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Declines By 87.6%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Stock Performance

VLPNY remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Voestalpine Dividend Announcement

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Voestalpine

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.