Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 157.6%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 172,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

