Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 90.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Yunji worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,169. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

