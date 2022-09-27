Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

