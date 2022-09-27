Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

