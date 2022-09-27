Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,471,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 304,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,290. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.