Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 863.4% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 402.3% in the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

