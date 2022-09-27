Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 54,572 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 2.0% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 197,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

