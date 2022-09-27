Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 164,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,864. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

