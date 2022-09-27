Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

