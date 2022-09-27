Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.35 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CATC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

