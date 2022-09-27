Sippican Capital Advisors Has $447,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

