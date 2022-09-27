Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $228,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 273,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

