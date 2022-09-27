Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 29,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

