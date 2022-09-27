Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
