Smart MFG (MFG) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (MFG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $14,015.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 372,349,663 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

