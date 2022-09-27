Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,239.46

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $74,239.46 and approximately $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

