SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.24

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 270510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

SMC Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

