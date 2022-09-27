Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Lowered to €5.30

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of Snam stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

