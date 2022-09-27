Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $445,479.14 and $43.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,747,886 coins and its circulating supply is 15,796,871 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Snowball
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.