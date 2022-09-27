Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on September 30th

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.202 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,587. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.