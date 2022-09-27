Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

SEYMF remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

