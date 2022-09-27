Somerville Kurt F Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 233,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $229.26. 18,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $230.20 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

