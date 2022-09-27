Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,509 shares of company stock worth $1,807,767. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 380,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,572,824. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.